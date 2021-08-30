Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,964 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Republic Bank worth $58,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC opened at $202.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.45. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

