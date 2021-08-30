Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.45 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

