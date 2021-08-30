Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Critical Contrast

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entegris and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.86 billion 8.76 $294.97 million $2.54 47.27 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entegris and Karat Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 3 5 0 2.63 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

Entegris presently has a consensus price target of $112.89, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Entegris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Entegris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 16.29% 28.50% 13.91% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Entegris beats Karat Packaging on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

