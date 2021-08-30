Entasis Therapeutics’ (ETTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a research note published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

