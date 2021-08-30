Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.53 ($18.27).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on Engie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGI traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €12.03 ($14.16). The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.68. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.