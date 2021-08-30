ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 782,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NDRA opened at $1.89 on Monday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

