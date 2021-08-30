Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce sales of $49.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.89 million to $61.70 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $173.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $201.38 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

EXK stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

