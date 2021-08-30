Ellipsis Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $307.62 million and approximately $324.83 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

