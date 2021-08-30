Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stake Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EARN opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.91. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

