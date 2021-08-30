Electronic Arts Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.