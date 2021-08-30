Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $142.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

