Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

ECM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LON ECM traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,062 ($13.88). The stock had a trading volume of 399,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.62. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

