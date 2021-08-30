Electric Vehicle Zone Achieves Market Cap of $19.67 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $384,132.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

