Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

FHLC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.82. 892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

