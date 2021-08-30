Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 645,617 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

