Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $454.76. 146,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

