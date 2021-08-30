Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.