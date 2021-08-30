Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 105,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Edap Tms stock remained flat at $$5.90 during midday trading on Monday. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,885. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

