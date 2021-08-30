eBoost Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $102.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

