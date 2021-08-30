Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

