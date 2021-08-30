Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the July 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVV remained flat at $$13.31 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,570. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,786,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,273,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,713,000 after acquiring an additional 207,147 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,380,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 81,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after buying an additional 309,501 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.