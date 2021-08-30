Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the July 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EVV remained flat at $$13.31 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,570. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.