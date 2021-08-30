Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report sales of $23.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 million. Eargo reported sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eargo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 764.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eargo stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 323,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

