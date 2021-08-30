E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

