DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 134.6% in August

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of KSM opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
