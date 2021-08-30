DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 134.6% in August

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of KSM opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

