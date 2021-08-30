Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 6.7%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $128.14. 4,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

