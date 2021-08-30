DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.18

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $128.18, with a volume of 15518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.