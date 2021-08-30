DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 313,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $536.36 million, a PE ratio of -99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.