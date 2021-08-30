DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,200 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 739,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 135,418 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 133,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DSPG stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 282,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $536.12 million, a PE ratio of -99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

