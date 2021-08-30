DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of DITHF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

