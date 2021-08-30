Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.70. 19,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,005. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

