Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

