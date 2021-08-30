Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,165,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $891.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.