Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,174. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.36.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

