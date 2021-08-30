Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $192.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

