Destination XL Group (DXLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

