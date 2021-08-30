Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.46.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.58.

CM opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.83. The company has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,591.80. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Insiders have sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.