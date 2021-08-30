Desjardins Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$103.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTIOF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.85.

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

