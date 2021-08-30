Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $3,011,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

