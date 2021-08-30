Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

DK opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DK. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

