Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE DK opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

