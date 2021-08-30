DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,000 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Novanta were worth $29,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $151.05 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

