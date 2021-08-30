DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of BioNTech worth $52,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $358.48 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

