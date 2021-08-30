DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 37,113 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.73. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

