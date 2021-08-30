DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,359,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $663.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $674.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

