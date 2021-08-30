DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 62.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $38,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $103.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

