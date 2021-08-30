DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $35.26 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 359.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 239,957 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $35,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,440.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

