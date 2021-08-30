Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report sales of $23.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.29 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

DCPH traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. 22,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,520. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

