Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.16 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

