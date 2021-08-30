Dean S. Adler Sells 15,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,382. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

