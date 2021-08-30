DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $209.37. 30,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

